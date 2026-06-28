Jennie And Tame Impala's 'Dracula' Jumps To New Peak On Billboard Radio Songs Chart

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Tame Impala’s hit remix of “Dracula” continues its steady climb on U.S. radio!

This week, Jennie and Tame Impala’s collab version of “Dracula” soared to a new all-time high of No. 6 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres. The new peak marks a career high for both singers.

“Dracula” also held steady at No. 6 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, and rose to a new peak of No. 4 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart.

Additionally, “Dracula” remained No. 1 on both Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and Dance Streaming Songs chart this week.

Over on Billboard’s Hot 100, its main chart ranking the most popular songs in the United States, “Dracula” stayed strong at No. 18.

“Dracula” also took No. 10 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, No. 13 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, No. 14 on the Digital Song Sales chart, No. 15 on the Global 200, and No. 30 on the Streaming Songs chart this week.

Meanwhile, Jennie rose to No. 84 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking her 15th week on the chart as a solo artist.

Congratulations to both Jennie and Tame Impala!