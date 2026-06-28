Watch: i-dle Gets Hilariously Honest In 'Knowing Bros' Preview

Get ready for another hilarious episode of “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”) starring i-dle!

On June 27, the popular JTBC variety show aired a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature all five members of i-dle as guests.

The new preview begins with each of the i-dle members playfully introducing themselves as “princesses.” When Kim Shin Young joins them and introduces herself as “Princess Shin Young,” the other “Knowing Bros” cast members joke that it’s their first time seeing a girl group appear on the show together with their manager.

The i-dle members then get real as they talk about their teamwork, with Jeon Soyeon sharing, “We’ve decided that when there’s something we don’t understand about one another, we’ll just accept that we don’t understand it.”

Next, the idols go on to candidly share some of their complaints. Miyeon cracks everyone up by recalling a time when she had “way too few parts” in a song, while Jeon Soyeon brings up Yuqi’s habit of constantly playing music on a portable speaker. Miyeon confesses, “I pray that Yuqi will forget to bring it and leave it at home,” and Jeon Soyeon chimes in, “I sometimes debate whether to hide it.”

When Minnie mentions that Yuqi has a huge mirror in her car, Yuqi makes everyone laugh by declaring, “I freakin’ love mirrors.”

Later, the i-dle members take turns revealing unexpected facts about themselves, and Shuhua reveals that she had ear contour surgery to make her ears bigger. When the cast asks why she never told her bandmates about it, Shuhua hilariously replies, “Why bother?”

Check out the full preview below!

i-dle’s episode of “Knowing Bros” will air on July 4 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch full episodes of “Knowing Bros” with English subtitles on Viki below:

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