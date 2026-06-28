Park Ji Hyun Tears Up At Her Ex-Boyfriend's Concert In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

Park Ji Hyun will get emotional at her ex-boyfriend’s concert on the next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a new romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!”, Cha Ji Yoon’s first love Cho Ga Eul (Choi Kyung Hoon) unexpectedly showed up after ghosting her for eight months. Although she firmly told him that things were over between them, Cha Ji Yoon revealed that she hadn’t gotten over him completely when she couldn’t bear to leave his belongings out in the rain and ended up bringing them back inside.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Cha Ji Yoon is unable to take her eyes off Cho Ga Eul as she watches him perform amidst a cheering crowd. After seeing Cho Ga Eul sing and play the guitar on stage, Cha Ji Yoon is overcome with emotion.

Despite her best efforts to move on, Cha Ji Yoon is ultimately unable to hide her feelings, and she winds up leaving the venue and bursting into tears outside.

With Cho Ga Eul having reappeared in Cha Ji Yoon’s life just when she is standing at a new startling line with Kang Si Woo, it remains to be seen how this reunion between exes will impact the three of them.

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” will air on June 29 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Choi Kyung Hoon’s drama “The Best Ending” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)