8 Must-Watch Modern Historical Romance K-Dramas

Historical K-dramas often bring the past to life through grand political conflicts and unforgettable moments in history, but some of the genre’s most compelling stories are also deeply romantic.

Whether set during the Japanese occupation, the Gwangju Uprising, or South Korea’s rapid modernization in the 1980s, these dramas weave heartfelt love stories into richly realized historical settings, showing how ordinary people searched for hope, happiness, and connection even during uncertain times.

If you’re looking for romances that offer both emotional depth and a fascinating glimpse into Korea’s past, these eight modern historical K-dramas deserve a place on your watchlist.

Warning: minor spoilers for the dramas below.

Set in 1980s South Korea, “A Hundred Memories” follows Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi), a kind-hearted bus conductor on Route 100 who dreams of attending university while supporting her struggling family. Her life changes when she befriends the bold and free-spirited Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), a new bus attendant, and unexpectedly meets Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun), a wealthy aspiring boxer burdened by his father’s expectations. As Young Rye searches for the mysterious young man she cannot stop thinking about, her friendship with Jong Hee grows stronger through shared hardships, family struggles, and dreams of a better future.

The heart of “A Hundred Memories” lies in the friendship between Go Young Rye and Seo Jong Hee. The two women meet when they are barely adults, and their bond changes the course of both their lives. While the male lead initially appears to be a source of rivalry, the drama never lets romance overshadow their friendship. Instead, it celebrates the strength of female companionship and shows that some relationships are far more meaningful than first love. At the same time, the romance feels honest and natural. Jae Pil begins the story in love with one woman, but as circumstances change, he forms a deep friendship with the other. By the end, the drama quietly asks whether the excitement of first love can ever outweigh a friendship that has the potential to grow into something more.

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“Chicago Typewriter” follows Han Se Ju (Yoo Ah In), a bestselling author suffering from writer’s block whose life takes an unexpected turn after acquiring an antique typewriter. He crosses paths with Jeon Seol (Lim Soo Jung), a devoted fan and former veterinarian, and Yoo Jin Oh (Go Kyung Pyo), a mysterious ghostwriter with secrets of his own. As strange events begin to unfold, the trio discovers they share deep connections to their past lives as freedom fighters during Korea’s Japanese occupation in the 1930s.

“Chicago Typewriter” is a story about love and friendship that transcends time. Moving between the present day and Japanese-occupied Korea, the drama follows its three main characters across two lifetimes. As they uncover the truth about their past lives, they slowly find their way back to one another in the present. The romance is made even stronger by the emotional weight of their shared history, making every reunion feel well earned. Despite its fantasy premise, the series never loses sight of its characters. Their relationships, personal struggles, and growth remain at the heart of the story, making them feel like real people long after the drama ends.

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“Mr. Sunshine”

Set in the early 1900s, “Mr. Sunshine” follows Eugene Choi (Lee Byung Hun), a Korean-born slave who escapes to the United States and returns years later as a U.S. Marine officer. Back in Joseon, he falls in love with Go Ae Shin (Kim Tae Ri), a noblewoman secretly fighting for Korea’s independence. As foreign powers tighten their grip on the nation, their lives become intertwined with revolutionaries, aristocrats, and ambitious men caught between loyalty and survival.

At its core, “Mr. Sunshine” is a story of sacrifice and perseverance. While the setting and themes are ultimately dark, the drama, much like its title, is filled with moments of warmth, humor, and hope that remind us people can still find joy even in the most difficult times. One of the show’s greatest strengths is its female lead, Go Ae Shin, who is neither a Mary Sue nor a damsel in distress. Instead, she is written as a flawed, capable, and deeply human character whose strength comes from her convictions rather than perfection.

One word that best describes the romance between Eugene Choi and Go Ae Shin is restraint. Their relationship is shaped by the time and circumstances in which it unfolds. Instead of grand romantic gestures, their love grows through mutual respect, quiet sacrifice, and shared ideals. It is a slow-burning romance that feels both deeply moving and bittersweet.

Set between the 1980s and 1990s, “Oasis” follows Lee Doo Hak (Jang Dong Yoon), a humble young man whose life is forever changed by his love for Oh Jung Shin (Seol In Ah), an intelligent girl from a wealthy family. Alongside his childhood friend Choi Cheol Woong (Choo Young Woo), the three become entangled in a heartbreaking love triangle as political corruption, betrayal, and social inequality shape their futures.

Set during one of South Korea’s darkest political eras, the drama explores how ordinary people are shaped by dictatorship, corruption, class inequality, and the struggle for survival. Through Lee Doo Hak’s unwavering devotion to his family, Choi Cheol Woong’s moral decline, and Oh Jung Shin’s determination to forge her own path, “Oasis” paints a heartbreaking portrait of a generation forced to grow up amid violence and injustice. It is as much a historical drama as it is a romance, reminding viewers that personal lives are often inseparable from the political realities of their time.

Although “Oasis” begins as a love story, it gradually becomes much more than a romance. Even so, its romantic moments provide a welcome sense of hope, showing that despite political unrest and personal hardship, people still found room to fall in love, dream about the future, and hold on to happiness.

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“Pachinko”

Based on the bestselling novel, “Pachinko” chronicles the lives of a Korean family across four generations, beginning with Kim Sunja (Kim Min Ha), a young woman whose unexpected pregnancy alters the course of her life. Forced to leave her homeland for Japan, she endures discrimination, hardship, and sacrifice while building a future for her family.

Unlike many historical dramas that focus on a single event or era, “Pachinko” spans multiple generations to show how the consequences of colonialism continue to echo through time. While Sunja’s journey forms the emotional core of the story, the series is equally about identity, belonging, and the sacrifices made by Korean immigrants trying to build a life in Japan. It is a story about survival, but also about the lasting impact of history on future generations, reminding us that the past is never truly left behind.

While romance is not the centerpiece of “Pachinko,” Sunja’s love story is essential to the narrative. Rather than serving as a fairy-tale romance, love in “Pachinko” is portrayed as something deeply tied to survival and sacrifice.

“Snowdrop”

Set in Seoul during 1987, “Snowdrop” follows Eun Young Ro (Jisoo), a university student who discovers an injured man, Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In), and secretly hides him in her dormitory. As their relationship deepens, Young Ro learns that Soo Ho is not who he claims to be. Political conspiracies, espionage, and dangerous secrets soon place them on opposite sides of a conflict far greater than themselves.

While “Snowdrop” is remembered for its political controversy, the reason it continues to resonate with many viewers is its deeply tragic love story. At its heart, the drama is about two people who fall in love despite standing on opposite sides of an ideological conflict, only to discover that love alone cannot overcome the forces controlling their lives. The hostage setting creates a suffocating sense of claustrophobia, where every episode feels like a ticking time bomb and every act of kindness comes with devastating consequences. By the end, “Snowdrop” leaves behind a painful reminder that, in times of political turmoil, ordinary people often become the greatest victims, forced to pay the price for decisions they never made.

“When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Spanning decades on Jeju Island, “When Life Gives You Tangerines” follows the enduring lives of Oh Ae Sun (IU), a spirited young woman with dreams beyond her circumstances, and Yang Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum), the quiet man who remains steadfastly by her side. Together, they navigate love, family, hardship, and the changing tides of Korean society, raising children while carrying the weight of life’s joys and sorrows.

It is difficult to say what “When Life Gives You Tangerines” is about, in the same way it is impossible to describe life itself in just a few words. This K-drama is about life in all its stages, seen through the eyes of Ae Sun. The audience watches her become an orphan, a lover, a wife, and a mother as she experiences loss, joy, heartbreak, and happiness. The cycle repeats because that is what life is like: it is never just one shade of color, one season, or one emotion.

The romance is just as sweet as the drama’s title suggests. At first, it feels as though Gwan Sik’s love for Ae Sun is one-sided, but as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that they are equally devoted to each other in their own ways. What makes their relationship so beautiful is not grand declarations of love, but the quiet ways they constantly choose one another. They stand by each other through every season of life, sharing both happiness and hardship. Their financial struggles may prevent extravagant romantic gestures, but the small acts of love they show each other feel grand because of their emotional honesty.

Set against the backdrop of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, “Youth of May” follows Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun), a talented medical student, and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), a determined nurse whose chance meeting blossoms into an unexpected romance. As political unrest engulfs the city, their dreams of a peaceful future are threatened by violence and tragedy.

“Youth of May” is more than a romance set against the Gwangju Uprising; it is a story about ordinary people whose hopes and dreams are interrupted by extraordinary tragedy. The relationship between Hwang Hee Tae and Kim Myung Hee captures the innocence of first love, making the inevitable heartbreak even more devastating. Rather than using history as a mere backdrop, the drama shows how political violence reshapes families, friendships, and futures, reminding viewers that behind every historical event are countless personal stories left untold. Its greatest strength lies in balancing intimate human emotion with historical reality, creating a love story that stays with you long after the final episode.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Notes From the Last Row”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday”