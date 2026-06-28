Lee Jun Young Gives Lee Ju Myoung The Cold Shoulder After She Moves In Next Door On 'Reborn Rookie'

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” has shared a sneak peek of a tense moment from its next episode!

“Reborn Rookie” is a drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Spoilers

Previously on “Reborn Rookie,” Hwang Jun Hyun (now Kang Yong Ho in spirit) and Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung) displayed strong teamwork after teaming up to protect Choiseong Group. The combination of Lee Jun Young’s seasoned expertise and Kang Bang Geul’s bold drive made them a highly effective duo.

However, cracks began to form in their partnership as Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin)’s villainous actions escalated beyond Hwang Jun Hyun’s imagination. Determined to protect Kang Bang Geul from danger and handle everything alone, Hwang Jun Hyun made up his mind to keep a strict distance from Kang Bang Geul for her own safety.

But instead of leaving as he’d hoped, Kang Bang Geul did the opposite and moved next door to Hwang Jun Hyun, approaching him even more aggressively in the hopes of getting some answers about his true intentions.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kang Bang Geul calmly waits for Hwang Jun Hyun in front of his car before work. When he spots her standing outside, Hwang Jun Hyun is initially caught off guard by Kang Bang Geul’s actions, which render his efforts to push her away futile.

But before long, Hwang Jun Hyun collects himself and quickly gets into his car on his own. After he drives off alone and leaves Kang Bang Geul behind, she is unable to hide her disappointment and frustration.

To find out whether Kang Bang Geul’s attempts to break down Hwang Jun Hyun’s walls will pay off, catch the next episode of “Reborn Rookie” on June 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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