5 New BLs On Viki To Watch This Pride Month

There might be no better time than Pride Month to start a new BL (or two… or three), and you don’t need to be a BL expert to enjoy one. This is the time to get into BL if you haven’t yet!

The genre serves new releases pretty much nonstop, but this Pride Month in particular has a lot to show off.

June’s lineup includes a thriller K-BL putting two strangers in a high-stakes lying game, the eagerly anticipated Thai BL “Ticket to Heaven,” and the third installment of the OG comfort watch, “Love Class.”

These are five new and exciting BLs you can start watching right now on Viki:

“The Lie We Lived In” is about a case of mistaken identity that snowballs into an elaborate lie that two men can’t easily escape.

Hired killer Seo Yi Do (Kim Seung Beom) is taking on what should’ve been a quick assignment: eliminate his target, Heo Dong Hwa (Lee Jeong Ho), and leave without a trace. But his orders change mid-operation.

Yi Do must keep Dong Hwa alive until he can track down a hidden phone somewhere in the house. That’s how a simple mission turns into an unplanned hostage situation.

But it’s really not that big a deal because it’s only Yi Do and Dong Hwa in the house anyway, until it isn’t.

Dong Hwa’s best pal, Chu Tae Jeong (Kim Gyeong Min), arrives for a pre-planned week‑long stay, expecting Dong Hwa to be there to welcome him. Instead, it’s Yi Do, who Tae Jong conveniently assumes is Dong Hwa’s older brother from overseas.

Yi Do leans into the lie to keep his true intentions under wraps, but there’s another glaring problem that he soon discovers: Tae Jeong is a police officer. A killer pretending to be someone he’s not and a cop who strongly believes in justice staying in the same house is a recipe for chaos.

That’s when Yi Do gets a second kill order.

Why it’s worth the watch:

K-BLs are branching out in terms of plot and vibe, and this is one of the many to come. If you need a break from clichés and predictable stories, this thriller‑romance hybrid is neither of those things.

The mystery surrounding the hidden phone, Dong Hwa’s strange entanglement with the underworld, and the growing connection between two people who should be on opposite sides of the law make this an exciting watch where you’re never quite sure what’ll happen next.

Start watching “The Lie We Lived In” now:

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This new rendition of “Love Class” takes place in the world of K-pop, and it starts with an idol survival show, “Next Stage.”

In “Love Class 3,” Hyun Jae (Sae Byeol) and Soo An (Seo Yi Han) are two of the most popular contestants competing to become part of the newest debut group of “Next Stage.” The two quietly grew a real bond while on the show, but eventually the fans noticed their chemistry and their budding attraction.

However real it may have been, it became mixed with fictional fan shipping and fake stories, and it eventually became unclear whether their connection and feelings were real or had become all for show.

The show’s final round of eliminations came down to Soo An and Hyun Jae, two people fans thought would never be separated because of how inseparable they were. In the end, it’s Hyun Jae who is selected to debut with the winning team, leaving Soo An to go back to training alone.

While Hyun Jae becomes busy with his debut, Soo An grows increasingly discouraged about being able to debut and starts to push Hyun Jae away. Even though they lose touch for a bit, all hope isn’t lost.

Suddenly, they get a second chance at debuting together, but their relationship is still wildly unclear.

The second couple of the story is closely intertwined with the first: Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin), Hyun Jae’s close friend and a trainee whose career took a hit after getting involved in a scandal with another boy group member, and Khun (Petch Panutuch Saelee), a young man from Thailand who came to Korea for a restart on his life.

After meeting at school, Jae Min and Khun become increasingly involved in each other’s lives.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Idols in the same group falling in love might sound like only a fantasy in the K‑pop world, but this show explores what might happen when that fantasy meets reality. It shows how a real, genuine connection can get tangled up with fan shipping, rumors, and the pressure to perform for the cameras. For “Love Class” aficionados, this is a no-brainer watch—you have to watch the third if you’ve already checked off “Love Class” and “Love Class 2.”

Start watching “Love Class 3” now:

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3. “Ticket to Heaven”

In the heartfelt and heavy story “Ticket to Heaven,” Tanrak’s (Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul) childhood is struck with tragedy when he loses his parents and becomes an orphan.

In his grief, he turns toward the church, believing that if he devotes his life to faith, he’ll one day reunite with them in heaven. As he gets older, he plans to become a priest after finishing seminary school at the church.

Now a young man with a clear path laid out, Tanrak’s life is disrupted when a new student transfers into the seminary. Barth (Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak) has been bullied and gotten into fights, earning him a reputation as a troublemaker. Branded as a delinquent, he’s sent to Tanrak’s school.

It’s Tanrak who is tasked with guiding Barth during his transition to this new environment. From the moment they meet, Barth’s rebellious and free-spirited nature both concerns and intrigues Tanrak.

As the two spend more time together, they grow a connection despite appearing to be so different, but what starts to form between them isn’t exactly friendship.

As Tanrak’s feelings for Barth deepen, he starts an unexpected journey of self-discovery, where he finds himself torn between the future he’s always believed in and the desires that have surfaced because of Barth.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This is shaping up to be a heavy watch with complex characters that won’t be for the faint of heart, but it will absolutely hit you in the feelings. Expect a soul-searching, introspective sort of watch that isn’t quite like anything that’s out there yet. Every detail, down to the cinematography, has meaning; see if you can catch the nuances.

Start watching “Ticket to Heaven” now:

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In “A Dog and a Plane,” an unexpected twist of fate links two guys from different worlds.

Khanit (New Thitipoom Techaapaikhun) is a well-off flight attendant dating a captain, while Toto (Tay Tawan Vihokratana) is an EMT taking care of his younger sister and is constantly strapped for cash. They may be from different tax brackets, but they both give off the same unserious goofball energy.

Khanit and Toto’s first meeting is not great though. They meet in a tiny collision when Khanit’s car drives itself into Toto’s EMT vehicle, which starts their seemingly endless bickering streak. They just met, but they already fight like a married couple of 20 years.

They meet for a second time at the airport, both coincidentally departing for the same location on the same flight. In the chaos of one of their arguments, they accidentally switch luggages, which look exactly the same. It’s only when they get to their hotels that they realize the switch has happened.

This switch forces Khanit to wear one of Toto’s loud, silly beach outfits to his friend’s wedding. Meanwhile, Toto and his two friends decide to take Khanit’s fancy, expensive wardrobe out for a spin in a little makeover montage.

Khanit tracks down Toto right as he and his EMT pals get into a scuffle with some foes. During this fight, all of Khanit’s precious belongings are ruined.

Now Toto owes Khanit money he doesn’t have, but Khanit quickly thinks up a solution. He proposes a single task for Toto to repay his debt: to investigate his boyfriend, who he suspects is cheating.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The whole premise of “A Dog and a Plane” feels very much rom-com coded, and you can tell from the opening scene how unserious, random, and fun it’s going to be. You know how the saying goes: the first meeting is chance, the second is a coincidence, and the third means fate is officially clocking in. Well, fate is definitely taking the wheel of this story.

Start watching “A Dog and a Plane” now:

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The love story of “Double Helix” follows two men from childhood to adulthood as their relationship is tested again and again by the pressures around them. The only thing that never changes? How they feel about each other.

Meeting in high school, studious student Cheng Yi Chen (Lv Si Tong) and wealthy playboy Lu Feng (Ayden Sng) get the chance to explore their attraction when they reunite in college.

Without hesitation, Lu Feng goes all out in pursuing the shy Yi Chen. It takes some time and work, but he eventually moves his heart, and they fall deeply in love.

They promise to spend forever together, but forever isn’t easy, especially when the society around you doesn’t support your version of love.

Just as they’re at their happiest, a picture of them together starts circling around campus, and things get messy fast. They put up a fight at first, but Lu Feng is ultimately shipped away overseas by his father, and Yi Chen is left alone.

Years later, another chance at love comes there, but it won’t be any easier.

This time around, Lu Feng suddenly shows up one day as Yi Chen’s boss. They try to act as if their love is in the past, but it doesn’t work for long.

The attraction is still so clearly there, but so are the obstacles: Lu Feng’s strict father, public scrutiny, and now their careers.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The chemistry between Lu Feng and Yi Chen will seriously have you verbally saying, “dang, so THIS is love,” so many times. If you’re looking for a true love story and you’re ready to accept that some loves don’t come easy, this is a rollercoaster you’ll enjoy riding.

Start watching “Double Helix” now:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Love Class 3,” “Ticket to Heaven,” “The Lie We Lived In, “Double Helix,” “Love Upon A Time,” “Wu,’’ “Smile After Tears,” “The Prosecutor’s Proposal,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” and “A Winter Sun Wakes the Wind in Spring Hills’ Dream.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.’’