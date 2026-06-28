Watch: i-dle's Miyeon And Minnie Serve Apples And Laughs In 'Running Man' Preview

Get ready to see i-dle’s Miyeon and Minnie on “Running Man”!

On June 28, the popular SBS variety show aired a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature Miyeon and Minnie as guests.

The preview begins by explaining the theme of the episode: the “Running Man” cast members are playing the roles of “once successful CEOs” whose businesses have since gone under.

Miyeon and Minnie then arrive to “rescue” the members from their crisis. Seemingly referring to her family’s resort in Thailand, Minnie invites the cast to stay at her resort, adding, “Let’s film ‘Running Man’ there!”

Later, Yu Jae Seok asks Miyeon, “Isn’t Minnie younger than you?” Miyeon responds with some playful “aegyo” (cute behavior), which Yu Jae Seok immediately imitates. Miyeon then clarifies to the camera, “We’re the same age.”

The preview goes on to show the i-dle members and “Running Man” cast picking apples as day laborers in a rural village. As Minnie and Ji Suk Jin sneak bites of the fresh apples, the cast calls Ji Suk Jin out for eating apples instead of picking them.

Watch the new preview below!

Miyeon and Minnie’s episode of “Running Man” will air on July 5 at 6:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

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