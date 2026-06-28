Watch: Kim Hye Joon Gets A Job To Meet Her Idol Bias In 'My Bias, My Boss' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has released its first teaser!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum, who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias, and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi.

Kim Hye Joon will star as Nam Da Reum, the devoted fan who gets a job at the fashion startup Apello in order to meet her favorite idol Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), while Kang Hoon will play Apello CEO Kang Ha Gi, who finds himself losing his usual composure because of a rookie employee.

The new teaser begins with Nam Da Reum at a concert, blissfully watching her favorite idol group D.N.X perform with a light stick in hand. She asks in voice-over, “Do you go to concerts to see your bias?”

The clip then cuts to Nam Da Reum arriving at work at Apello, where she has gotten a job to meet the idol she has stanned for 11 long years. She excitedly continues, “I go to work to see my bias!”

The teaser ends with Nam Da Reum introducing herself as “Nam Da Reum, who, starting today, is my bias’s employee.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“My Bias, My Boss” will premiere on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Joon in her film “Sinkhole” on Viki below:

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