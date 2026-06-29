'Reborn Rookie' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet Ahead Of Final Week

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” is heading into its final week on a new all-time high in viewership!

On June 28, the hit drama earned its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, “Reborn Rookie” rose to an average nationwide rating of 11.1 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” defended its title as the most-watched program of Sunday overall with an average nationwide rating of 15.9 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Reborn Rookie”!

Watch full episodes of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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