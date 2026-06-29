Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong Forge An Unlikely Alliance In New Drama “Spooky In Love”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has teased the chemistry between Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong!

“Spooky in Love” is an investigative occult romance drama about a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate, empathetic prosecutor who team up in a chaotic partnership. It is a remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound.”

Park Eun Bin plays Cheon Yeo Ri, a chaebol heiress with the extraordinary ability not only to see and hear ghosts but also to open another person’s spiritual sight with a single touch. She spends her life helping resolve the lingering grievances of the dead while avoiding physical contact with others whenever possible.

Yang Se Jong plays Ma Gang Wook, a tenacious prosecutor who fears ghosts more than anything else in the world. Once he takes on a case, he pursues it to the very end, devoting all of his passion to solving cold cases.

In the series, Cheon Yeo Ri, who helps resolve the lingering grievances of the dead, and Ma Gang Wook, who relentlessly pursues the crimes of the living, are set to form an unconventional investigative partnership. Cheon Yeo Ri listens to the voices of deceased victims and provides clues to each case, while Ma Gang Wook uses that information to secure evidence and apprehend the culprit.

As they continue working together, their relationship also begins to change. The more time they spend solving cases side by side, the more they come to understand each other’s worlds, gradually opening their hearts and developing special feelings for one another.

The newly released production stills also hint at their evolving relationship. Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook, who initially regard each other with wary gazes, are now seen smiling at one another, suggesting a shift in their dynamic.

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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Also watch Yang Se Jong in “30 But 17” on Viki below:

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