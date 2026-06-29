Byun Yo Han, Ha Yun Kyung, And Ahn Jae Hong Confirmed For New Occult Film

The upcoming film “Auspicious Day” (literal title) has kicked off filming with its cast including Byun Yo Han, Ahn Jae Hong, and Ha Yun Kyung!

On June 29, the production team released photos from the script reading session, previewing the actors’ chemistry.

“Auspicious Day” is a mystery film that follows the events unfolding over a single day after Woo Jin, who is about to move into a new house on the most auspicious day, encounters a shaman named Tae Ju, who claims that his wife Hee Yeon must receive spirit possession after she begins to show strange symptoms.

Byun Yo Han plays the role of Tae Ju, a talented shaman and a disciple of a great spirit medium, leading the story with his intense presence.

Ahn Jae Hong takes on the role of Woo Jin, a lawyer who believes only in what he can see. Woo Jin pursues reason and logic even amidst unexplainable phenomena.

Ha Yun Kyung has been cast as Woo Jin’s wife Hee Yeon. As a character who is pulled into the center of a mystery while experiencing a bizarre phenomena, Ha Yun Kyung is expected to convincingly portray the character’s anxiety and confusion.

Anticipation is building for the fresh acting synergy that Byun Yo Han, Ha Yun Kyung, and Ahn Jae Hong will display as they work together for the first time.

“Auspicious Day” began filming on June 14. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Byun Yo Han in “Following”:

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Or watch Ahn Jae Hong in “Hi-Five”:

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