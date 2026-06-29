Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae's “Flex X Cop 2” Announces Premiere Date

Upcoming SBS drama “Flex x Cop” Season 2 has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Flex x Cop 2” follows third-generation chaebol detective Jin Yi Soo (Ahn Bo Hyun), who uses wealth and connections like cheat codes, and veteran detective Joo Hye Ra (Jung Eun Chae) as they team up to take down increasingly cunning criminals.

The script reading brought together director Kim Jae Hong, writer Kim Bada, and cast members Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Kang Sang Jun, Kim Shin Bi, Jung Ga Hee, and Kim Myung Soo.

Before the reading began, director Kim Jae Hong said, “It is deeply moving and meaningful that ‘Flex x Cop 2’ is being produced.”

Ahn Bo Hyun also shared, “I missed the set of ‘Flex x Cop.’ I will work to create an enjoyable atmosphere so that new cast members can also feel that chemistry.”

In Season 2, a key point of interest is the chemistry between Ahn Bo Hyun, who has completed police academy training and become a full-fledged detective with greater professionalism and experience, and Jung Eun Chae, who joins as the new team leader of the Kangha Police Station’s Violent Crimes Unit 1, exuding charismatic “girl-crush” energy.

In addition, original cast members Kang Sang Jun, Kim Shin Bi, Jung Ga Hee, and Kim Myung Soo complete a seamless ensemble with even stronger teamwork and solid performance experience.

The production team said, “The matured chemistry of the original members who have reunited since the previous season, along with the fresh energy brought by new faces, created perfect harmony from the very first meeting. With an even more powerful scale, an exciting storyline, and thrilling character play, we plan to deliver a special kind of entertainment to viewers. Please look forward and show a lot of interest.”

“Flex x Cop 2” is set to premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)