Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Run Into Each Other Outside The Office In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

Park Ji Hyun and Seo In Guk meet by chance in the next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a new romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

Previously on “See You at Work Tomorrow!” Cha Ji Yoon was shown putting down her resignation letter and joining the TF team led by Kang Si Woo. Most importantly, Kang Si Woo, who had taken notice of Cha Ji Yoon since her days as a new employee, sincerely said, “It was the first time I’d ever thought I didn’t want to let someone go,” and the two stood at a new starting line with a shared goal.

The newly released stills show Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon unexpectedly running into each other at a neighborhood supermarket after work. Cha Ji Yoon is wearing a casual outfit, a look not seen at the office, creating a natural atmosphere as the two shop together.

In particular, the images of them standing side by side selecting milk and examining products, as well as Cha Ji Yoon smiling brightly while choosing detergent and Kang Si Woo looking at her, suggest a closer relationship between the two.

Their natural chemistry, which turns even an ordinary grocery trip into an exciting moment, teases the story they will build outside the office and what changes this unexpected encounter may bring to their relationship.

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” will air on June 29 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

Watch Now

And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)