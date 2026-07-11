4 Reasons To Watch Heartfelt Romance Film 'Once We Were Us'

“Once We Were Us” tells the story of Eun Ho (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Jeong Won (Mun Ka Young), two young people who meet by chance on a bus and slowly become each other’s first love. As they go through various joys and challenges that come with growing up, their relationship deepens. They come to find comfort and support in each other, but eventually, the realities of life lead them down separate paths. When fate reunites them a decade later, old feelings resurface, and they are able to get the closure needed to move on. With its heartfelt romance and emotional look at love and second chances, here are a few reasons why “Once We Were Us” is worth watching.

1. The unbelievable acting from Koo Kyo Hwan and Mun Ka Young

2025 was a huge year for Koo Kyo Hwan. Already regarded as one of Korea’s most versatile actors, with even Lee Je Hoon famously expressing his desire to work with him, he landed his first romance lead role in “Once We Were Us.” And he proves exactly why he deserved it.

Koo Kyo Hwan shows a heartfelt performance that feels completely natural, portraying every stage of the character’s life with so much ease. From the excitement of first love to the weight of years of regret 10 years later, he is able to capture every emotion in a way that feels so real to the viewers. Opposite of him, Mun Ka Young is just as impressive in the role of Jeong Won. She brings warmth, quiet strength, and emotional depth to the role. Together, they have effortless chemistry that makes you believe every moment of their relationship.

2. A heartfelt reminder that timing really is everything

At its core, “Once We Were Us” asks one of the most heartbreaking questions: what if you met the right person at the wrong time?

The film shows so clearly how life circumstances can pull two people apart. Dreams, responsibilities, and the choices they make shape Eun Ho and Jeong Won’s relationship in ways that feel painfully realistic. Their story is a reminder that sometimes love isn’t always enough. If Eun Oh and Jeong Won had met later in life when their dreams were fulfilled, they might have been able to live out the love they had for each other. Their story is the kind of romance that stays with you because it feels so true to life.

3. You’ll laugh just as much as you’ll cry

While “Once We Were Us” is emotional, it never feels overwhelmingly heavy. The film balances its heartbreaking moments with lots of warmth, humor, nostalgia, and youthful charm. Watching Eun Ho and Jeong Won slowly fall for each other is filled with romantic encounters and playful teasing that reminds us of first love.

That contrast makes the emotional scenes hit even harder. Just when you’re smiling at their sweet interactions, the story reminds you how fragile those moments can be. By the end, don’t be surprised if you’re reaching for the tissues.

4. The beautiful cinematography

The film’s visuals are just as moving as its performances. One of its most striking creative choices is its use of black-and-white and color cinematography to distinguish different points in Eun Ho and Jeong Won’s journey. Rather than simply looking beautiful, the shifting visuals become part of the storytelling itself, reflecting the emotions and memories that shape their relationship.

Every frame feels thoughtful and intimate, making the emotional moments hit even harder. The movie leaves viewers with a lasting impression long after the credits roll.

If you haven’t already, make sure you check out “Once We Were Us” here:

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!

