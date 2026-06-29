Hyolyn Announces Summer Comeback

Hyolyn is gearing up to make a comeback this summer!

According to her agency ReH Entertainment, Hyolyn has confirmed the release of her fourth mini album on July 22.

Her agency stated, “As Hyolyn returns as the ‘original queen’ this summer, we expect her to once again captivate listeners’ playlists with music that features her refreshing vocals and her signature intense energy.”

This comeback marks Hyolyn’s return in approximately seven months since her digital single “Standing On The Edge” last December and is her first mini album in about four years since “iCE,” which was released in July 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Hyolyn as a mentor on “BOYS II PLANET”:

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