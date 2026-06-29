Bae Jung Nam Is Hani’s Friend And A Filial Son In New Drama “Love On The Menu”

“Love on the Menu” has unveiled the first stills of Bae Jung Nam in character!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Bae Jung Nam plays Jo Heung Sik, a character with a twist: despite his neat appearance, he unleashes an unfiltered Busan dialect as soon as he opens his mouth. A friend of Han Gyu Rim (Hani), he lives as his mother’s devoted “full-time child,” diligently helping with housework and assisting at a side-dish shop.

A character with a reliable personality and strong grit who puts those around him at ease, Jo Heung Sik is expected to bring energy to the drama, enhanced by Bae Jung Nam’s natural performance.

In the stills, Jo Heung Sik’s friendly and warm nature comes through clearly. Bae Jung Nam fully embodies the character’s affectionate side.

In particular, as a devoted son who has always stayed close to his mother, his worried gaze toward Park Su Nam (Kang Ae Shim) powerfully conveys Jo Heung Sik’s caring personality.

Even with injuries on his face and both arms in casts, his effort to maintain a smile demonstrates a dependable presence who can be trusted and relied on in any situation.

In another still, Jo Heung Sik reveals a 180-degree transformation from his usual easygoing appearance, instead appearing with a neat and sophisticated style that highlights a contrasting charm. The unexpected presence of a weighty aura teases the untold story the character may hold.

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Bae Jung Nam in “Okay Madam” on Viki:

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