Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun Encounter An Unexpected Incident During A Home Visit In 'Doctor On The Edge'

ENA’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Doctor on the Edge” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Doctor on the Edge” tells the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

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Previously, Yook Ha Ri resolved to courageously let Oh Mi Ja (Gil Hae Yeon) go. Afterward, she and Do Ji Eui confirmed their feelings for each other and shared a kiss, heightening anticipation for what comes next.

In the newly released photos, the atmosphere between Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri is noticeably different from before. The two travel across the sea together to provide medical treatment on Jin Eon Island. Although Do Ji Eui still struggles with trauma related to the sea, he appears much calmer than before with Yook Ha Ri by his side.

However, an incident they encounter on Jin Eon Island completely changes the mood. One photo shows the village chief grabbing Do Ji Eui by the collar and causing a commotion before collapsing to the ground in tears. The distressed expressions on Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri’s faces suggest that something serious has happened.

Another set of stills shows Yong Ju Cheon (Kim Yoon Woo) looking dejected. Yong Ju Cheon, who had fallen into deep thought after witnessing Kim Ji Woong (Kim Sung Jung) entering Uhm Jung Sun’s (Lee Soo Kyung) house, has now encountered that mysterious rival as his patient.

The contrast between Yong Ju Cheon, who appears unable to hide his irritation as he continues performing acupuncture treatment, and Kim Ji Woong, who is visibly in pain, draws attention.

Viewers are now eager to find out who Kim Ji Woong really is and how his presence will affect the romance between Uhm Jung Sun and Yong Ju Cheon.

The production team commented, “In the upcoming episode, the sweet romance between Do Ji Ui and Yook Ha Ri, who have rekindled their love, will bring plenty of heart-fluttering moments to viewers.”

The next episode of “Doctor on the Edge” airs on June 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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