Ji Sung And Park Byung Eun Meet For The First Time While Taking Down A Parking Menace In 'The Apartment Job'

The upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has teased the first meeting between Ji Sung and Park Byung Eun!

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

The newly released stills show Park Hae Kang and Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun) shaking hands in the middle of a street where a red sports car has been severely damaged. The moment depicts the two delivering a lesson to a parking “villain” who turned an apartment complex upside down in broad daylight.

Park Hae Kang blocks the entrance to the parking area with his sports car, forcefully pushes the troublemaking driver’s vehicle away with his own car, and subdues the parking offender after the driver grabs him by the collar.

According to the production team, despite it being the first time Ji Sung and Park Byung Eun worked together, the two delivered seamless back-and-forth chemistry and demonstrated the seasoned skill of veteran actors.

Ji Sung delivered an immersive performance that fully revealed his sharp instincts, while Park Byung Eun also exuded razor-sharp charisma that overpowered his counterpart without saying many words.

The production team said, “Ji Sung and Park Byung Eun’s first meeting was a standout scene where their overwhelming aura clashed so intensely that it was difficult to even hear a breath on set. Ji Sung, who hides a chilling instinct behind a good-natured smile, and Park Byung Eun, who dominated the set with a quiet sense of authority, created a chilling acting synergy that will deliver a thrilling jolt to viewers.”

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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And watch Park Byung Eun in “Your Honor”:

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