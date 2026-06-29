Watch: Jeon No Min And Han Go Eun's Affair Sets Off A Tragic Chain Of Events In Upcoming Drama 'Family Register' Teaser

MBC’s upcoming daily drama “Family Register” has released a new teaser!

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

The newly released trailer opens with Na Se Ri (Han Go Eun), dressed in a glamorous gown, playing the cello with a sorrowful facial expression as she sheds tears. It then gradually reveals the chain of tragic events that tore a family apart due to the misguided choices made by Na Se Ri and Cha Min Ki (Jeon No Min).

Cha Min Ki’s second son Cha Seung Woo (Jeon Seung Bin) erupts in anger, saying, “I never even got to play a single game of soccer like everyone else. What was so great about having a father anyway?” His older brother Cha Seung Hyun (Seo Do Young) also lashes out, saying, “The father my younger brother longed for, the husband our mother lost—you and your mother took him away.” Their words vividly reveal the deep wounds left behind by a twisted love. In one scene, Na Ji Ni (Park Se Young), dressed in mourning clothes, piques curiosity with the cryptic remark, “Maybe I’m the only one who feels this strange sense of kinship.”

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the family’s tragic past. In front of their two sons, Cha Min Ki hands divorce papers to his wife Noh Young Joo (Lim Ji Eun), who angrily tears them to pieces. In one scene, Noh Young Joo storms into Na Se Ri and Cha Min Ki’s new home and declares, “I’ll make sure your child spends the rest of their lives experiencing exactly what it means to have parents who had an affair,” foreshadowing her relentless revenge.

In the present day, Na Se Ri continues to justify her past choices. In one scene, she is heard insisting, “Nobody likes having their love interfered with.” Her obsessive mindset hints that the conflict is far from over. The teaser ends with Na Ji Ni’s heartbreaking words, “Don’t save me. I don’t want to live.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Family Register” is scheduled to premiere on July 6. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Jeon No Min in “The Third Marriage“:

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