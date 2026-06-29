Kim Myung Soo, Kang Min Ah, And Kwon So Hyun Pick Keywords That Best Describe Their New Romcom 'Love In Sync'

Kim Myung Soo, Kang Min Ah, and Kwon So Hyun have shared what viewers can look forward to in “Love in Sync”!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), a top star who rejects empathy, and Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo), a renowned psychologist burdened with too much of it. When a supernatural phenomenon causes them to share each other’s emotions, they embark on a journey of growth and understanding.

Kim Myung Soo, who leads the drama as the highly sought-after psychologist Cha Eun Hwan, chose “emotional connection” as the drama’s key keyword.

He shared, “Since the drama revolves around empathy, Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An’s emotional transference is one of the biggest points to watch. I hope that by watching ‘Love in Sync’ and observing the hearts of others, viewers may discover and better understand parts of themselves they hadn’t noticed before.”

Playing top star Yoo Ji An, Kang Min Ah likened “Love in Sync” to “an all-you-can-eat buffet” because of its wide variety of charms.

“From life in the entertainment industry to romance and fantasy, the drama is filled with many interesting elements that come together in perfect harmony,” she explained. “I hope viewers will enjoy watching Yoo Ji An grow, both as a person and as an actress.”

Kwon So Hyun, who plays Yoo Ji An’s rival and rising actress Han Yi Jin, also highlighted the drama’s emotional appeal.

She said, “‘Love in Sync’ contains emotions that everyone can relate to: love, jealousy, and emotional scars. I hope viewers will connect with the characters while reflecting on the emotions in their own hearts.”

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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