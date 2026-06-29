KISS OF LIFE Confirmed To Make August Comeback

KISS OF LIFE is gearing up for a comeback!

On June 29, STARNEWS reported that KISS OF LIFE will make their return in August. Shortly after the report, the group’s official X (formerly Twitter) account reposted the article, confirming the news.

The upcoming release will mark KISS OF LIFE’s first comeback in approximately four months since the release of their second single “Who is she” in April.

According to the report, KISS OF LIFE’s new music will blend sophisticated electronic pop with addictive Latin rhythms, showcasing the group’s signature bright, confident, and energetic charm.

Are you excited for KISS OF LIFE’s return? Stay tuned for more updates!

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