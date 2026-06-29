Lee Dong Wook And Kim Hye Joon Dish On Their Chemistry And Reuniting For 'A Shop For Killers 2'

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon has posed with ELLE magazine!

Ahead of the premiere of their upcoming original series “A Shop for Killers 2,” Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon joined ELLE for a pictorial and interview.

“A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

On reprising his role, Lee Dong Wook shared, “Rather than discovering a new side of Jin Man, I felt as if I grew closer to him. Since it’s not a project I began with Season 2 in mind, I didn’t strictly establish what kind of figure Jin Man is and rather chose to flexibly expand [his character]. In that sense, Jeong Jin Man is still an ongoing figure.”

Regarding his chemistry with Kim Hye Joon, Lee Dong Wook shared, “There’s something I always say to Hye Joon since Season 1. ‘You have way more scenes, so you work much harder.’ (Laughs) We felt natural when we reunited to film Season 2. We existed as if we filmed yesterday and met again today.”

Kim Hye Joon also talked about returning to the role of her character Ji An. She shared, “The action has become more powerful. In Season 1, the action took place in the limited space of her home, but in Season 2, the world becomes bigger. The spaces become more diverse, and there are more action implements. In particular, Ji An’s gun action officially appears, and I always carried around the gun in my house to handle it like as if it were an extension of my body. It was to the extent that I spent more time as Jeong Ji An than as Kim Hye Joon.”

The actress also dished on her chemistry with Lee Dong Wook, saying, “He always says, ‘This is yours,’ and I know very well that’s Lee Dong Wook’s way of cheering me on and giving me strength. He lets me do what I want to the fullest, and he stands reliably one step behind me.” Sharing insight into the relationship between Jeong Jin Man and Jeong Ji An, Kim Hye Joon remarked, “They have no choice but to accept each other, and they have no choice but to be accepted. Ji An feels that Jin Man’s nature surfaces within herself before she realizes. It’s not that she became like him because she wanted to, but they are people who have already become alike at one point.”

“A Shop for Killers 2” is set to premiere in July, and Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon’s full pictorial and interview will be available through the July issue of ELLE.

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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And check out Kim Hye Joon in “Sinkhole”:

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