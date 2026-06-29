Kang Mina Makes A Heartbreaking Plea To Her Boyfriend In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled heartbreaking stills of Kang Mina.

Based on a webtoon, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Yoon No Ah (Kang Mina) traveled out of town to see her long-distance boyfriend Kim Goo Won (Yoon Jung Hoon), who had stopped communicating with her. Instead of greeting her warmly, however, Kim Goo Won greeted her with cold indifference, leaving Yoon No Ah shocked and heartbroken. The tense reunion hinted that their long-distance relationship had reached a breaking point.

Newly released stills capture the couple sitting down for another conversation. Yoon No Ah cautiously tries to speak to Kim Goo Won, gazing at him with pleading eyes, while he remains calm and expressionless, underscoring the emotional distance between them.

Another still reveals Yoon No Ah dropping to her knees and bowing her head before Kim Goo Won in a heartbreaking plea. Even after he walks away, she remains kneeling with her head lowered, making the emotional moment all the more devastating and leaving viewers wondering how their conversation will end.

Episode 3 of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” airs on June 29 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kang Mina in “Usury Academy”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)