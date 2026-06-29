THE BOYZ's Q, Hwang Ji Ah, And More Showcase Seamless Chemistry At 'My Idol, My Debut' Script Reading

“My Idol, My Debut” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading!

“My Idol, My Debut” is a time-slip coming-of-age drama about a devoted fan who travels eight years into the past to prevent a tragic accident. In an effort to change fate, she winds up becoming an idol trainee.

The script reading was attended by director Han Geum Bi, writer Choi Yeon Soo, and the drama’s main cast, including THE BOYZ’s Q, Lee Jin Hyuk, Hwang Ji Ah, Jung Ji Ahn, WOOAH’s Nana, tripleS’s Kaede, and AISA.

Making his first leading role through this project, Q fully immersed himself in the role of Han Jae Ha, a key member of the fictional boy group BOY TO THE MOON. With his calm yet confident line delivery and focused performance, he convincingly captured the charisma and star quality of his character, earning praise from everyone on set.

Hwang Ji Ah, who plays Choi Ae Ni, a devoted fan who travels eight years into the past to change a tragic future before ending up becoming a central member of the girl group IRION, also impressed with her nuanced performance. Drawing on her experience as a former child actress, she skillfully portrayed both Choi Ae Ni’s desperate determination to change her idol’s fate.

Lee Jin Hyuk, who plays Ethan, a Canadian-born mood-maker of BOY TO THE MOON, energized the script reading with his signature wit and effortless charm.

Meanwhile, scenes featuring the members of the fictional girl group IRION—Choi Ae Ni (Hwang Ji Ah), Aji (WOOAH’s Nana), Karin (tripleS’s Kaede), and Aisa (AISA)—stood out for their natural chemistry and lively energy, making them feel like a real K-pop girl group.

The production team shared, “It was hard to believe this was the cast’s first time working together because their chemistry was so strong. With real K-pop artists and talented actors coming together, we’re confident we can deliver an idol coming-of-age story that feels even more authentic than reality.”

“My Idol, My Debut” is scheduled to premiere in July.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jin Hyuk in “Spirit Fingers” on Viki below:

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And check out Nana’s drama “Mimicus” below!

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