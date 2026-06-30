Ha Seok Jin And Hani Stand Together But Remain Worlds Apart In 'Love On The Menu' Posters

Upcoming drama “Love on the Menu” has unveiled new posters!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The posters feature Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), who have endured their own wounds while hiding their feelings for each other.

Kim Moo Jin, looking at Han Gyu Rim as they face each other again after eight years, conveys emotions that are not easily resolved, saying, “If you’re going to run away, do it right so we never have to see each other again like this.”

Han Gyu Rim’s poster includes the line, “I am the worst card you can hold,” and her eyes, which ultimately cannot meet his gaze, reflect a mixture of resignation and unshakable longing, born from having to leave him out of love.

The final poster with the two of them shows the two standing in the same space but ultimately unable to look at each other. Their diverging gazes symbolize a relationship in which, even while together, they cannot reach each other, revealing the wounds and longing accumulated over eight years.

The production team said, “Please warmly watch to see what kind of relationship the two people, who have faced each other again after crossing eight years of time, will build beyond their wounds.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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Also watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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