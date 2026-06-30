Sung Dong Il Serves As Kong Hyo Jin’s Dependable Ally And Team Leader In New Drama “A Bona Fide Killer”

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled the first stills of Sung Dong Il in character!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Sung Dong Il plays Kim Bong Pal, the team leader of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is skilled at making accidents look like natural deaths. Among employees, he is known as “Bong Fool” for his gentle and friendly demeanor, but he is a deeply caring leader who will set aside his pride to protect his team.

The stills capture two contrasting sides of Kim Bong Pal. In one still, he is shown smiling brightly, putting anyone at ease with his down-to-earth nature. Kim Bong Pal has a warm yet seasoned way of handling situations and is willing to accept personal loss to prevent the entire team from being blamed.

However, once work begins, the atmosphere changes completely. Behind his gentle expression, he reveals sharp judgment and combat readiness born of years of experience, projecting the commanding presence of a team leader.

Kim Bong Pal also serves as a steady supporting figure who silently stands by Yu Bo Na after she returns to the field as a killer.

The production team said, “Sung Dong Il is adding multidimensional appeal to the Kim Bong Pal character with his irreplaceable acting skill. His seasoned expertise will shine even more in this work.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Sung Dong Il in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki below:

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