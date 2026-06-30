Watch: Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong's Unpredictable Romance Begins With One Touch In 'Spooky In Love'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has shared a new teaser!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin), a hotel heiress who can see ghosts, and Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong), a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

The newly released teaser features the unpredictable first encounter between the two. Cheon Yeo Ri can see and hear ghosts, and she also knows that anyone whose hand she touches will begin to see ghosts as well. Because of this, she distances herself from others, saying that “I will not be able to hold anyone’s hand in the future.” However, Ma Gang Wook, driven by strong determination, asks for help, saying “Lend me your hand,” and begins to persistently follow her.

Ma Gang Wook is then seen holding Cheon Yeo Ri’s hand without hesitation and saying, “You’re not my type,” which leaves her flustered. Cheon Yeo Ri, unexpectedly rejected, responds, “I’m not curious about your type!”

However, in one surprising scene, Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook—who constantly clash—wake up in the same bed under the same blanket. It remains to be seen what led the two to spend the night together and where their unpredictable relationship is headed.

As suggested by the phrase, “The moment our hands touch, a spooky love begins,” anticipation builds over how their relationship will change after they break the rules and hold hands.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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Also watch Yang Se Jong in “30 But 17” on Viki below:

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