“Street World Fighter: Directors’ War” Announces Premiere Date With Main Poster

Mnet’s “Street World Fighter: Directors’ War” has unveiled its main poster!

“Street World Fighter: Directors’ War” is the latest expansion of Mnet’s “Street Woman Fighter” franchise that puts performance directors—the creative minds behind planning and producing stages—at center stage.

Beyond choreography, the directors oversee movement, staging, and overall use of the stage, and are expected to engage in intense battles, thinking strategically and proving themselves through movement.

Notably, the show sets up uncompromising matchups among choreographers competing to have their names included in the “director credit.”

The poster features 10 choreographers, each showcasing distinct personalities and aura. NAIN, RENAN, BADA, Back Kooyoung, BABYZOO, Simeez, INGYOO, Jeong Minjun, KASPER, and Hash appear seated in chairs, each expressing a clear individual identity through different styling and poses.

The production team said, “Viewers will see not just a dance competition, but the process of an artistic work being created and the fierce strategic battles behind genius directors. Please look forward to a new dance syndrome that will electrify everyone this summer.”

“Street World Fighter: Directors’ War” premieres on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST via Mnet and tvN. Stay tuned!

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