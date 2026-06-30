Update: Eunsang To Debut As Solo Artist Under BRANDNEW MUSIC Following YOUNITE Departure

Updated June 30 KST:

Eunsang is gearing up for a new chapter as a solo artist!

On June 30, following the announcement of Eunsang’s departure from YOUNITE, BRANDNEW MUSIC released an additional statement confirming that he will continue his career as a solo artist under the agency.

The agency shared that after Eunsang recovered from his health hiatus, it held extensive discussions with Eunsang, the YOUNITE members, and PARA MUSIC regarding his future activities. During those conversations, Eunsang expressed his desire to pursue a new musical direction and vision, and the agency decided to fully respect his wishes. As a result, Eunsang will wrap up his activities with YOUNITE and embark on a new journey as a solo artist under BRANDNEW MUSIC.

Read BRANDNEW MUSIC’s full statement below:

Hello. This is BRANDNEW MUSIC. First, we would like to sincerely thank all the fans who patiently waited with unwavering love and support while Eunsang took a break to focus on his health. We also deeply appreciate everyone who wished for his full recovery. Thanks to the warm encouragement and consideration shown by fans, Eunsang has had ample time to rest and has recovered his health. As his condition improved, we held extensive discussions with Eunsang, the YOUNITE members, and PARA MUSIC regarding the direction of his future activities. Throughout those conversations, we came to understand the new musical direction and vision that Eunsang hopes to pursue. After careful discussion and consideration, we decided to fully respect his wishes. As a result, Eunsang will conclude his activities as a member of YOUNITE and begin a new chapter as a solo artist under BRANDNEW MUSIC. As this decision was made after much thought and consideration for the artist’s future and continued growth, we kindly ask for your kind understanding and support. Moving forward, Eunsang will greet fans as a solo artist, showcasing music that fully reflects his own unique color and sensibility, and returning with an even healthier and more mature side of himself. We ask that you continue to show Eunsang your warm encouragement and support as he embarks on this new journey. We also hope you will continue to give your unwavering love and support to the seven remaining members of YOUNITE as they each continue their own paths. Thank you.

Source (1)

Original Article:

YOUNITE’s Eunsang will be parting ways with the group.

On June 30, YOUNITE’s agency PARA MUSIC released the following official statement announcing Eunsang’s departure:

Hello, This is PARA MUSIC. First of all, we would like to sincerely thank all the fans who patiently waited for and supported YOUNITE member Eunsang during his extended period of rest while considering his health recovery as top priority. Eunsang has dedicated himself to recovering his health through sufficient rest, and Eunsang, along with the YOUNITE members, and the company engaged in extensive and in-depth discussions regarding his future activities. As a result, after thorough discussions and mutual agreement, it has been decided that YOUNITE will continue promotions as a seven-member group without Eunsang, while Eunsang will begin preparing for a new chapter as a solo artist. Please continue to show unchanging love and warm support for the seven members of YOUNITE and for Eunsang as they each embark on their new paths. Thank you.

Eunsang debuted as a member of YOUNITE in 2022. Since May 2025, Eunsang had been on hiatus from group activities due to health issues.

Wishing Eunsang all the best in his new chapter!

Source (1) (2)