Seo In Guk Cares For Sick Park Ji Hyun At Her Home In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

Seo In Guk is going to Park Ji Hyun’s home in the next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on a webtoon, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon grew closer while working together on their TF team project. After Cha Ji Yoon finally put an end to her relationship with her first love Jo Ga Eul (Choi Kyung Hoon), Kang Si Woo approached her with the teasing remark, “Then I guess you’ll be free this weekend?” raising anticipation for the pair’s budding romance.

The newly released stills capture Kang Si Woo visiting Cha Ji Yoon’s home for the first time. Since Kang Si Woo has always maintained a professional distance from her at work, his visit to her personal space hints at a turning point in their relationship.

Sitting beside her bed, he watches over Cha Ji Yoon with a worried expression. A bag of medicine placed beside Cha Ji Yoon’s bed also suggests Kang Si Woo’s thoughtful concern for her. The way Cha Ji Yoon looks at him also reflects emotions that are noticeably different from before, hinting at a subtle shift in their relationship.

Having carefully maintained the boundaries between boss and employee until now, it remains to be seen if they will finally take a step closer into each other’s lives.

Episode 4 of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” airs on June 30 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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