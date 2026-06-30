Kang Hoon Is A Competent CEO Who Is Clumsy At Romance In New Drama 'My Bias, My Boss'

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled the first glimpse of Kang Hoon in character!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her long-time bias, and the company’s boss Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Kang Hoon plays Kang Ha Gi, the CEO of the fashion platform Apello. Kang Ha Gi is a self-made leader blessed with good looks, an impressive physique, and exceptional business sense. An ideal boss, he generously rewards and trusts employees who deliver results. He is also known for his meticulous work style, earning the nickname “Kangtail” (a combination of Kang Ha Gi and “detail”) because of his strong attention to detail.

Kang Ha Gi is a legendary CEO who, together with his longtime friend Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), transformed a small fashion select shop into a fashion platform specializing in emerging designer brands. His extraordinary academic background and Apello’s rapid sales growth highlight his outstanding management abilities.

The newly released stills capture the professional side of Apello’s CEO Kang Ha Gi. His sophisticated styling—befitting the CEO of a fashion platform—and gentle charisma, which inspire trust, draw attention.

However, despite being nearly perfect at work, Kang Ha Gi struggles with personal relationships, especially romance. He finds it difficult to trust others and becomes unusually awkward around someone he likes. To make matters more complicated, he recently finds himself developing feelings for a new employee, bringing unexpected changes to his work life. Viewers are eager to see what choice Kang Ha Gi will make as he navigates these unfamiliar feelings toward one of his employees.

“My Bias, My Boss” is set to premiere on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, Watch Kang Hoon in “The Red Sleeve”:

Watch Now

Source (1)