CODE KUNST Reported To Have Broken Up + Agency Briefly Comments

CODE KUNST has reportedly broken up with his long-term girlfriend.

On June 30, 10Asia reported that CODE KUNST’s 8-year-long relationship has ended. Earlier in 2023, it was revealed that CODE KUNST had been dating a non-celebrity for five years.

In response to the reports, a source from CODE KUNST’s agency duover shared, “It is difficult to comment as it is regarding the artist’s private life.”

Watch CODE KUNST in “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”):

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