Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, And Lee Min Ho’s New Film Unveils Premiere Plans With Intriguing Posters

Upcoming film “Assassin(s)” has unveiled its first set of posters!

“Assassin(s)” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

Yoo Hae Jin plays Cheol Gu, a sharp, determined senior inspector at Jungbu Police Station who witnesses the incident firsthand.

Park Hae Il takes on the role of Jae Hwan, an editor in a newspaper’s social affairs department who, despite facing danger and pressure, digs into the lingering questions surrounding the investigation.

Lee Min Ho stars as Young Il, an ambitious rookie journalist in the same department who also witnesses the incident.

The newly released posters draw attention with the striking caption, “August 15, 1974: The First Lady Assassination Attempt.” The black-and-white scene visible beyond a hand gripping a pistol heightens the tension, while the pluralized title—which contrasts with the single figure in the poster—hints at the suspicions that still linger behind the official record of the incident, further heightening curiosity.

“Assassin(s)” is scheduled to premiere in September.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Hae Jin’s hit film “Exhuma”:

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Also watch Lee Min Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” below:

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