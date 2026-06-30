ENHYPEN’s Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts And Privacy Violations

ENHYPEN’s agency has shared an update on its ongoing efforts to protect the group through legal action.

On June 30, BELIFT LAB released an official statement announcing that it is continuing to take legal action against those responsible for posting malicious comments and defamatory content targeting ENHYPEN, as well as individuals involved in stalking and other privacy-related crimes against the members.

The agency also revealed that the perpetrator behind last year’s stalking incident—in which an individual illegally entered ENHYPEN’s residence to secretly film the members—has been identified. The case has been referred to the prosecution with a recommendation for indictment, and judicial proceedings are currently underway.

Read BELIFT LAB’s full statement below:

Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB.

First, we sincerely thank ENGENE for always showing unwavering support and encouragement for ENHYPEN.

BELIFT LAB would like to inform you that this quarter, we have been continuously taking legal action against malicious posts and comments directed at our artists, based on evidence secured through ongoing monitoring across major portals (Naver, Daum Cafes, Nate Pann, etc.), online communities (TheQoo, DC Inside, Instiz, Ilgan Best, FMKorea, etc.), music platforms (Melon, Bugs, Genie Music, etc.), and overseas social media channels (X, Instagram, YouTube, etc.), as well as valuable reports from fans.

In addition, we are strongly pursuing all possible measures, including legal action, to protect our artists from privacy violations and stalking-related crimes: including actions such as hiring drivers to follow the artists to private engagements or trespassing into their accommodations constitute clear criminal offenses. Such malicious behaviors infringe upon the personal privacy of the artists, disrupting the peace of their daily lives and inflicting substantial harm on both the artists and those living nearby. Please be advised that even first-time offenders may be subject to severe punishment without any leniency.

Furthermore, regarding the stalking incident from last year where an individual unlawfully entered the artists’ living quarters to take illegal recordings, the perpetrator has been identified. This case has since been referred to the prosecution with an opinion of guilt, and the judicial investigation is currently underway. We will continue to fully cooperate with investigative authorities and do our utmost to ensure strong punishment is imposed on those who violate our artists’ rights and threaten their safety, even if it takes time.

In addition, acts such as tracking the artists’ non-public activities and appearing at airports or private event locations are causing serious physical and psychological harm to the artists. In particular, there has been a frequent occurrence of actions such as closely photographing the artists’ passports during arrival and departure procedures at airports and distributing such images, which constitute grave criminal offenses. We will pursue strict legal action against any behavior that infringes upon the artists’ privacy or obstructs their work, and we explicitly state that the perpetrators will bear full responsibility for any resulting consequences.

We are actively responding to any behavior that threatens the safety of our artists. To ensure the safety and protection of our artists, individuals who violate guidelines may be barred from attending fan events; please note that such restrictions can be implemented immediately, without any prior warning or notification. In particular, there have recently been frequent incidents at airports involving behaviors such as disregarding on-site instructions from airport staff or officials, breaking down barricades, or engaging in physical altercations, thereby endangering the artists or the public, as well as excessive disruption of decorum in duty-free areas and onboard aircraft. We kindly ask for fans’ active cooperation in maintaining decorum to ensure the safety of both the artists and all passengers using the airport.

We are sincerely grateful for the constant love and encouragement you provide to ENHYPEN. Our commitment remains steadfast in taking all necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of our artists.

Thank you.