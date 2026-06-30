“ACON 2026” Unveils Special Cover Stages By Sung Han Bin, CLOSE YOUR EYES, MEOVV, And More

“ACON 2026” has unveiled its lineup of special stages!

“ACON 2026,” the official pre-show for the 2026 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), will take place on July 25 at NTSU Arena in Taipei. Hosted by ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin, the event will feature performances by MEOVV, Xdinary Heroes, Yena, CLOSE YOUR EYES, KISS OF LIFE, NEXZ, and QWER.

One of the event’s special stages will see CLOSE YOUR EYES and NEXZ team up for a unique 3-on-3 dance collaboration celebrating the music of legendary pop icon Michael Jackson. CLOSE YOUR EYES will perform “Dangerous,” while NEXZ will take on “Beat It,” before the two groups unite for a joint performance of “Thriller.”

NEXZ will also perform a special cover stage of a hit song by GOT7.

QWER will put their own refreshing spin on Mayday’s beloved hit “LOve-ing,” while Sung Han Bin, who returns as MC after hosting AAA 2023 and AAA 2024, will perform a special solo cover of Karencici’s signature song “Hard to Say.”

Yena is also preparing a surprise cover of a popular song that was a major hit in Taiwan, while MEOVV will perform a cover of BTS’s “Dynamite.”

Meanwhile, CLOSE YOUR EYES will reinterpret CORTIS’s “REDRED,” and KISS OF LIFE will deliver a powerful cover of BIGBANG’s “BAE BAE.”

“ACON 2026” will take place on July 25 at NTSU Arena in Taipei.

While waiting, watch Sung Han Bin in “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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