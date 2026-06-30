Ji Sung Assembles A Chaotic Fake Family To Pull Off A 10 Billion Won Con In 'The Apartment Job'

The upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has unveiled a new poster!

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

The newly released poster features Park Hae Kang and his outrageous makeshift “family,” whom he hastily assembles after finding himself in a desperate race to raise 10 billion won (approximately $6.4 million) to save the father figure in his life, Yong Man. Dressed neatly from head to toe like a picture-perfect family portrait, the seven characters exude a hilariously unexpected charm.

At the center of the group, Park Hae Kang confidently folds his arms and flashes a smug grin, hinting at the clever schemes and outrageous adventures he will lead alongside his absurd yet surprisingly convincing fake family.

The other six members, however, appear to be reacting to the same shocking sight, throwing both hands into the air in exaggerated disbelief.

Ha Yun Kyung, who plays Kang Ha Ri, a woman Hae Kang recruits through an odd-job service, looks stunned with her hand covering her mouth. Kim Won Hae, who plays a wanted person nicknamed Gecko and the mastermind behind the plan to steal the hidden fortune, sports a beret and suspenders while wearing an equally astonished expression. Kim Han Gyeol, who plays Gyeong Buk, the young child pretending to be Hae Kang and Ha Ri’s son, also looks genuinely surprised.

Meanwhile, Hae Kang’s former Oasis Gang members complete the unconventional family. Jung Soon Won, as Gyeong Nam, frantically waves his hands as if ready to back out at any moment. Hwang Hee, who plays Je Gil, stands out with his piercing gaze behind his glasses despite the chaos around him. Kim Kyu Won, as Big Doong, looks on in near tears with an expression of utter disbelief.

Adding to the intrigue is the tagline across the top of the poster, “A fake family con to raise 10 billion won,” teasing the wild journey ahead for this unlikely family.

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)