ATEEZ's 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” Becomes Their 6th Album To Sell 1 Million Copies In 1st Week

ATEEZ has notched another “million-seller” album!

Last week, ATEEZ made their return with the new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” and its addictive title track “BAD” on June 26.

On June 29, less than four days later, Hanteo Chart announced that “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” had already sold over 1.1 million copies, making it ATEEZ’s sixth album to hit the 1 million mark within the first week of its release.

ATEEZ previously surpassed 1 million first-week sales with their albums “THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW,” “THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL,” “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1,” “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2,” and “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4.”

Congratulations to ATEEZ!