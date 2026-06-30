LE SSERAFIM Joins BTS In 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

LE SSERAFIM has joined the lineup for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival!

On June 30 local time, iHeartMedia announced that LE SSERAFIM had been newly added to the lineup for this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival.

BTS was previously confirmed to be headlining the two-day festival, which will be held on September 18 and 19 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

LE SSERAFIM will be performing on Day 2 of the festival (September 19), while BTS will be taking the stage on Day 1 (September 18).

Other performers in this year’s lineup include Benson Boone, Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Weezer, and Zara Larsson.

For more information, check out the festival’s official website here!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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