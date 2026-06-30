SUPER JUNIOR-83z Announces Unit Debut Date With 1st Teaser For 'Promise'

Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Kim Heechul have kicked off the countdown to their unit debut!

On July 1 at midnight KST, Leeteuk and Heechul officially announced the date and details for their upcoming debut as the new unit SUPER JUNIOR-83z.

SUPER JUNIOR-83z will be debuting with their first mini album “Promise” on July 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out SUPER JUNIOR-83z’s first teaser for their upcoming unit debut below!

Watch Heechul in the “Heart Signal” spin-off “Friends” on Viki below:

Watch Now