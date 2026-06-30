LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE's 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' Rises To New Peak On Billboard Global 200

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” is on the rise on Billboard’s Global 200!

On June 30 local time, Billboard revealed that “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” had climbed to No. 23 in its second week on the Global 200, in addition to holding relatively steady at No. 24 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

“ICONIC BY MISTAKE” also spent a second week on Billboard’s Hot 100, its main chart ranking the most popular songs in the United States, at No. 43.

Meanwhile, “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” ranked No. 40 in its second week on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart.

On Billboard’s Artist 100, KATSEYE jumped to No. 35 this week, while LE SSERAFIM came in at No. 97.

Congratulations to all three groups!