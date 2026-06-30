BTS Breaks The Rolling Stones' Record On Billboard Boxscore's Top Tours Chart

BTS has broken a seven-year record on Billboard Boxscore’s Top Tours chart!

On June 30 local time, Billboard announced that BTS had taken No. 1 on the Top Tours chart for the second month in a row.

Once again, BTS was the highest-grossing and best-selling touring act of the month: according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the group grossed $127.8 million and sold 641,000 tickets over 12 shows between May 2 and 28.

Notably, BTS has now broken the record for the highest monthly gross by any group since the chart first launched in 2019, smashing The Rolling Stones’ previous record of $95 million from August 2019.

Including solo artists, BTS’s May 2026 gross is the fifth highest in the history of the chart, bested only by three months by Beyoncé and one month by Kendrick Lamar & SZA.

BTS has now spent a total of four non-consecutive months at No. 1 on the Top Tours chart, including May 2019, April 2022, and April 2026. Only five acts have spent more months at No. 1 in the history of the chart: Bad Bunny (nine months); Beyoncé, Coldplay, and Elton John (seven months each); and Trans-Siberian Orchestra (five months).

Congratulations to BTS on their impressive achievement!

Watch BTS’ docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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