'Doctor On The Edge' Heads Into Final Week On Ratings Rise + 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Holds Steady

ENA’s “Doctor on the Edge” is racing towards its finish!

On June 30, “Doctor on the Edge” enjoyed a rise in viewership ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new romance drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” maintained its average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent from the previous night, taking first place in its time slot across all cable channels. “See You at Work Tomorrow!” was also the most-watched show in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49.

Watch “Doctor on the Edge” star Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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And check out Shin Ye Eun’s drama “A Hundred Memories” below!

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