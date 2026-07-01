Hwang In Youp Gives Hyeri A Second Chance At Her Dreams In 'Dream To You'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Dream to You” has unveiled a special poster!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

15 years ago, Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae were one another’s first love in high school, when Joo Yi Jae inspired Woo Soo Bin to chase a dream outside of the strict world his parents had designed for him. After becoming a successful film director, he seeks out Joo Yi Jae, now an exhausted reporter struggling to make ends meet, and reawakens the dreams she had long since forgotten.

The newly released poster captures Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae after they reunite as adults and pick up where they left off 15 years ago. As they join forces to finish the film they first began working on together as students, the two are drawn to one another both because of their unresolved mutual attraction and their burning passion for cinema.

In addition to depicting Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae hard at work on the set of their film, the poster also shows the two of them gazing deeply into one another’s eyes, hinting at the romance to come. Meanwhile, the image of the couple holding hands and gazing in the same direction as they sit side by side in chairs labeled “Director Woo Soo Bin” and “Director Joo Yi Jae” offers a hopeful glimpse of their future.

“Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae, who once shone brightly while chasing both love and their dreams together, reunite after 15 years,” teased the drama’s production team. “Their journey of completing the film that they left unfinished will make viewers’ hearts race once again.”

“Dream to You” premieres on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama with English subtitles below!

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