Ahn Bo Hyun Is Back And More Confident Than Ever In 'Flex X Cop 2' Poster

SBS has released a teaser poster for Season 2 of “Flex x Cop”!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun will reprise his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes. Jung Eun Chae will join the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The new poster captures Jin Yi Soo in uniform, mulling over a case while aboard a private jet. As he holds a case file in one hand and a crystal whiskey glass in the other, his personal logo on the recliner seat and the custom-made gold handcuffs on the table in front of him hint at his unique status as a “chaebol detective.”

Notably, Jin Yi Soo’s flashy “tang hulu” hairstyle from Season 1 has ben replaced with a neater look, while his gaze is full of confidence that hints at his growth as a detective. With his newly upgraded investigative skills and the wealth he was born into, Jin Yi Soo is readier than ever to take down the bad guys.

“Flex x Cop 2” will premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And check out his film “I, the Executioner” below!

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