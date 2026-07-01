Kim Hye Joon Pursues Her Ultimate Fangirl Dream In New Drama “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled the first glimpse of Kim Hye Joon in character!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her long-time bias, and the company’s boss Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Kim Hye Joon plays Nam Da Reum, a new employee who is full of bright, positive energy. She is a devoted fan who has been supporting Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), a member of the idol group D.N.X, for the past 12 months. Inspired by her favorite idol’s love of fashion, she has nurtured her dream of becoming a fashion marketer. She later joins Appello, where Lee Chan works as a fashion director, driven by a single goal of becoming a successful fan.

The newly released stills capture Nam Da Reum’s office life after joining the same company as her favorite idol. From heading to work with a joyful expression as if she were on her way to a fan meeting to throwing herself into her work with enthusiasm and smiling brightly while looking at a photo of her favorite idol, the images convey her devotion as a fan.

However, Nam Da Reum’s dream office life takes an unexpected turn. From her very first day at work, she is unable to meet her favorite idol, Lee Chan. Instead, she catches the attention of Appello CEO Kang Ha Gi, leading to an unforeseen obstacle. The development of rookie employee Nam Da Reum’s life at the company after landing on the CEO’s radar remains to be seen.

“My Bias, My Boss” will premiere on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Joon in her film “Sinkhole” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)