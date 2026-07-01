“A Shop For Killers 2” Directors And Lee Dong Wook Share Key Points To Watch For

“A Shop for Killers” Season 2 has unveiled new stills of Lee Dong Wook in character!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

This season unveils the hidden backstory of Jin Man, who was thought to be dead, and his actions after returning alive. The stills show Jin Man as he designs a large-scale scheme while preparing a counterattack alongside the Murthehelp team.

Lee Dong Wook said, “It is an honor to return for Season 2, and I am happy to once again show Jeong Jin Man. Jin Man is a character who does not experience large emotional fluctuations, and he does not show them outwardly, but in this season you will be able to see moments where he reveals his emotions.”

Director Lee Kwon said, “In Season 2, Jin Man also goes through many trials and hardships, and there will be more scenes where emotions are expressed more than before.”

Another point of interest is the upgraded action. Action director Jeon Jae Hyung, who worked on the previous installment, praised Lee Dong Wook, saying, “He is already a fully formed actor when it comes to action. In Season 2, action unfolds in new settings that have not been shown before. We did extensive training to ensure that everything, including dark venue action scenes and wire work sequences, could be performed without a stunt double.”

Lee Dong Wook also expressed confidence, saying, “The action has become more spectacular. I prepared with the mindset of not disappointing expectations.”

With a total of eight episodes, “A Shop for Killers 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on July 22, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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