Watch: Nam Joo Hyuk And Roh Yoon Seo Battle Against Ghosts To Uncover Secrets In 'The East Palace' Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The East Palace” has unveiled a new teaser and posters!

“The East Palace” follows the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady with the ability to hear ghosts, as they are summoned by the King (Cho Seung Woo) to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets.

The main poster features Gu Cheon and Saeng Gang, who have become a team by the King’s order. Gu Cheon stands in the middle of a pond shrouded in the red aura of the spirit world, while Saeng Gang pulls on a thick rope tied around him. Attention is focused on how Gu Cheon, who traverses the spirit world, and Saeng Gang, who can hear the sounds of that world, will work together and what kind of chemistry they will display as they unravel the palace’s secrets.

In the accompanying trailer, an ominous aura begins to swirl around the palace, where a chilling silence hangs, and the voice of a ghost echoes in the King’s ear, declaring, “I will wipe out the King’s bloodline.” Sensing that “what happened 30 years ago” is repeating within the palace, the King summons ghost hunter Gu Cheon and assigns court lady Saeng Gang to keep a close watch on him.

Following the King’s orders, the two move in secret, crossing the boundaries between life and death as bizarre and gloomy entities reveal themselves before them. With the ominous warning that “a great calamity will soon strike the entire palace,” Gu Cheon enters the spirit world, which is filled with the energy of dark red blood, and engages in a sword dance to fight off the ghosts. As the deep-seated grudges and secrets buried beneath the royal family slowly become unveiled, the palace gradually falls into uncontrollable chaos.

Watch the full teaser below:

Consisting of 8 episodes, “The East Palace” will be released on Netflix on July 17. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” on Viki:

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