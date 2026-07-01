Ong Seong Wu Talks About Taking On His First-Ever Villain Role In “Spooky In Love”

Ong Seong Wu has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin), a hotel heiress who can see ghosts, and Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong), a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Returning to the small screen, Ong Seong Wu signals a 180-degree shift from the youthful, fresh-faced image he showed in his previous roles as he takes on the villain Kang Min Hwan.

Ong Seong Wu explained his reason for choosing the project, saying, “Since the original film was widely loved, I was excited about its remake. I thought I could bring new tension to the story through an original character named Kang Min Hwan, who did not appear in the original.”

Kang Min Hwan is a character who hides endless ambition behind a gentle smile. He has a dangerous side driven by a desire for recognition and a sense of lack, and he manipulates other people’s emotions to get what he wants. Taking on his first villain role since his debut, Ong Seong Wu said, “Min Hwan is a character with clear goals. I focused on the reasons behind the character’s actions and their justification in my acting.”

He added, “I’m usually told I have a clean-cut image, but this time I want to show a colder atmosphere. I want viewers to react by saying, ‘So he has this kind of side as well.’”

Finally, he said, “The key point to watch is how Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook work together to solve spooky cases.”

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Watch Ong Seong Wu in “Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?” on Viki:

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