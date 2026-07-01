Watch: Kim Myung Soo And Kang Min Ah Share A Mysterious Connection In 'Love In Sync' Highlight Video

Upcoming drama “Love in Sync” has unveiled a highlight video!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), a top star who rejects empathy, and Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo), a renowned psychologist burdened with too much of it. When a supernatural phenomenon causes them to share each other’s emotions, they embark on a journey of growth and understanding.

The newly released highlight video showcases the emotionally charged story of Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An. Top star Yoo Ji An appears perfect on the outside, but she is criticized for her lack of empathy, which prevents her acting from improving. As a result, she is constantly scolded on set, and one day, an online exposé brands her a “power-tripping bully.” Just as her career is on the verge of collapse, she meets the talented psychological counselor Cha Eun Hwan, who is said to help improve actors’ performances, marking a major turning point in her life.

When Cha Eun Hwan happens to come across a crying Yoo Ji An, he hears the baffling remark, “It seems like you’re the one crying, not me.” Later, when Yoo Ji An picks up on a thought he had only kept to himself, Cha Eun Hwan asks, “Can you read my mind?” and is taken aback by her response: “It’s as if we’re sharing the same heart.”

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the long-standing conflict between Yoo Ji An and Han Yi Jin (Kwon So Hyun), who also transitioned from being an idol to an actress after their girl group disbanded. In one scene, Han Yi Jin is heard saying, “Back when we were idols, you were the successful center while I was the nobody. Now that the tables have turned, who’s the center and who’s the nobody?” revealing the resentment she has harbored for years.

Surrounded by enemies on all sides, Yoo Ji An soon finds herself in danger when someone grabs her by the wrist. Cha Eun Hwan appears just in time to rescue her, and after hearing his sincere inner thoughts, Yoo Ji An breaks down in tears and embraces him.

Although Cha Eun Hwan begins to feel sympathy for Yoo Ji An, his older sister Cha Song Hwan (Cha Min Ji) warns that the two are a match made in hell. Matters escalate further when Yoo Ji An’s mother Choi Jung Mi (Son Ji Na) seeks out Cha Eun Hwan and even threatens him.

Unaware of these hidden secrets, Yoo Ji An asks Cha Eun Hwan to become her manager, saying, “Become my manager and convey your emotions to me.” As his feelings for her continue to grow, Cha Eun Hwan sincerely supports her while struggling with a secret he cannot reveal.

In one scene, after sensing his emotions, Yoo Ji An tells him, “Please tell me. I think it’s time I understood the feelings you’ve been so conflicted about whenever you looked at me,” taking a step closer to the truth. In response, Cha Eun Hwan asks, “What do you think my feelings are right now?” revealing the complexity of his emotions.

Watch the video below!

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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