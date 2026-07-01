Kim Tae Ri In Talks To Star In New Drama

Actress Kim Tae Ri may star in a new drama!

On July 1, an industry insider reported that Kim Tae Ri will return to the small screen with the new drama “Sister, I Am the Queen in This Life” (literal translation).

In response to the report, her agency Management mmm stated that Kim Tae Ri is positively reviewing the offer to star in the drama “Sister, I Am the Queen in This Life” as her next project.

Based on a Naver webtoon, the series tells the story of a protagonist who, after being abandoned by everyone—her fiancé, her older sister, and her parents—regresses 15 years into the past.

The broadcasting network and the release schedule have not yet been decided.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Kim Tae Ri in “Alienoid”:

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